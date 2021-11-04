SANTA FE — Mr. Allen E. Smith passed from this life Tuesday morning, November 2, 2021, in Santa Fe.
Born March 29, 1933 in San Antonio, TX, Mr. Smith had been a resident of Santa Fe for 56 years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Allen was the owner/operator for Rogers Produce in Galveston for 10 plus years. He was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling and watching football, especially the Houston Texans, but spending time with his family is what he enjoyed the most.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dell and Jewell (Pennington) Smith; wife, Emma Lecleda Smith; son, Warren Dell Smith; daughters-in-law, Sue Smith, Debbie Smith; sister and brother-in-law, Nina and Hayes O'Quinn,; sister-in-law, Jewell Hamil and husband, Fred; brother-in-law, Leon Freeman; sister-in-law, Grace Daly.
Survivors include his sons, Allen L. Smith, Ernie R. Smith and wife, Terry, Lyle Smith and wife, Anna; sister-in-law, Barbara Cole; 16 grandchildren; 58 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, 10708 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
