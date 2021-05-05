EATON — Michael Guttersen, Sr. March 26, 1939 -May 3, 2021
Michael Guttersen, Sr., husband, father, grandfather, rancher, and friend passed away on May 3, 2021. Mike was born on March 26, 1939 to Ernest Leonard Guttersen and Grace "Tooee" Guttersen Vogler in San Francisco, California.
In 1944, he moved to Galveston, Texas with his parents where he was raised and learned to appreciate the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It was while in Galveston that his mother remarried and he welcomed William L. Vogler into his family. After attending grade school in Galveston, Mike continued his studies at St. Marks School in Dallas, Texas. He attended the University of Colorado in Boulder and later received an honorary degree in Ranch Management from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Seven additional Guttersen family members graduated from Texas Christian University.
He met Penny Quinn in Galveston, Texas and they were married at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on August 29, 1959. Shortly after they were married and having served in the United States Army in San Antonio, Texas, he and Penny moved to Greeley, Colorado. It was then that his full-time ranching career began and they dedicated themselves to the family legacy of ranching in Colorado. In 1961, they purchased the Flying G Ranch in Briggsdale, Colorado and spent the next twenty-five years raising registered Charolais cattle, registered quarter horses, and a commercial cow herd. Following the death of his step-father, W. L. Vogler, they assumed management of Lake Farms in Eaton, Colorado, Two E Ranches in Kersey, Colorado and The PX Ranch in Elko, Nevada. In 1986, he traded the Flying G Ranch to W.D. Farr for Farr's LF Ranch. Together they built a family and expanded the operations to include Indian Creek Ranch in Wyoming. In 1993 Mike purchased a cattle ranch south of Brush and in 2010 the 30 Mile Ranch in Weld County.
His insight and ingenuity provided for success in finding good ranches which allowed him to acquire and trade the land benefiting the family operations. Mike was proficient at many things and his astute acumen for business allowed for the ranch to thrive in numerous new ventures. Through his leadership, the balance of cattle ranching and oil exploration has become a model for others to practice in positively benefiting and preserving the land. He constantly strived to improve the ranching industry through hard work, dedication, integrity and pride. These principles set an example for his children and the next generations of the Guttersen family.
Family was of great importance and he enjoyed every occasion they were together. Each day was an opportunity to surround himself with family and friends. Christmas was always a special time of year when they gathered and hosted a traditional holiday dinner for friends. Recently, he enjoyed a festive gathering celebrating his 80th birthday attended by hundreds of his friends made throughout his jubilant life.
Mike was a member of the board of directors of the D&D Bean Company in Greeley; Two E Ranches in Weld County; Foster Farms in Sugarland, Texas; The United Way of Weld County; The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra Association; National Western Stock Show & Rodeo and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma.
He was a member of the Greeley Country Club; Rotary International; National Cattleman's Association; Colorado Cattleman's Association; Colorado Cattle Feeders Association; Weld County Livestock Association; The Roundup Riders of the Rockies; The Galveston Artillery Club and Galveston Country Club. He was also a generous supporter of The Boys and Girls Club; The Weld Food Bank; and Cal Farley's Boys Ranch Orphanage in Amarillo, Texas.
He was a professional hunter and avid fisherman which took him throughout the world with his family. He was surrounded by trophies of the inimitable and cherished memories of those travels. Mike was a supportive and dedicated friend who rarely turned down a request for assistance. He most enjoyed splitting his time between his beloved Galveston Island, Woods Lake Farm and cattle ranches.
He is predeceased by his parents W. L. "Bill" Vogler, Grace "Tooee" Vogler and Ernest L. Guttersen. Mike is survived by his wife Penny; sons Michael W. Guttersen and his wife, Darshan; Arthur "Art" Guttersen and his partner, Storme Camarillo; and Shawn Guttersen and his wife, Costanza "Connie"; Grandchildren Parker Guttersen and his wife, Caroline Monteleone; Andrew Guttersen; Chandler Guttersen; Paige Guttersen; Gabriella Guttersen and William Guttersen; Shelby Bredfield; Great-grandchildren Euan Monteleone; Lilian Guttersen and Greer Penny Guttersen.
A special thank you to all of his wonderful caretakers including Dr. Randall Marsh, Dr. Mohammed Attar, Katrina Martinez, Lavonne Boersma, Hermila Morales and Marciano Chavez.
Honored to serve as pall bearers during the funeral services are his sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers include Brian H. Teichman, Harris L. Kempner, Jr., William F. Scheel, Dr. Martin E. Garcia, James G. Alles, Jon R. Eversberg, Sammy Flores, Michael E. Cervi, Kent Kingsbury, W.R. Farr, Robert N. Miller, James Listen, and David R. Markley. Posthumous include Michael R. Furbush, Victor J. Lang, and Michael R. Faulkner.
A mass will be held Monday, May 10, 2021 at 9:30 am, at St Peters Catholic Church, with Father Tomasz officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please honor Mike's memory with a donation to St Peters Catholic Church, 915 12th St., Greeley, Colorado, 80631.
"Until we meet again, may the good Lord take a liking to you."
Roy Rogers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.