SANTA FE — Beverly Miller Hope, 64, passed away February 23, 2021, while on vacation in Breckenridge, CO, with her daughter by her side.
The family will greet guests for a 1p.m. Visitation followed by 2p.m. Funeral Services on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City with Rev. Michael Wedgeworth and Paul Bundick officiating. Burial to follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
Beverly was born February 25, 1956 in Sinton, TX to Fred and Bessie Irene (Proctor) Miller. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas. She was a dedicated office manager of Dr. Winkelman and Dr. Love's ENT office for several years. She enjoyed shopping and decorating. She was proud of obtaining her cosmetology license. She was a wonderful communicator with an infectious personality and easily made friends.
She was always a writer, her penmanship exquisite. The story is told how, as a small child, she talked so much that her grandmother asked her to please be quiet for a little while so she could think her own thoughts. Not missing a beat, Beverly said, "Okay Momo, tell me what you're thinking, and I'll write it down." She had an immense passion for writing, penning many poems during her lifetime. She was in the process of publishing some of her poetry at the time of her passing. Her writings will be forever cherished by her family.
Beverly is preceded in death by husband, Captain Alvyn Thomas Hope; son, Jayson Wayne Doss; parents, Fred Miller, and Bessie Irene Proctor; and brothers, Randall Miller, and Thomas Proctor.
She is survived by daughter, Alyssa Nicole Hope White and husband John; granddaughters, Cheyenne, and Cierra Hyden; and grandson, John Thomas White; brother, Paul Bundick (Sandy); sister, Tracy Wusterhausen (Ted); numerous nieces and nephews; many other family members and friends.
Anyone who knew Beverly, knows she was incredibly kindhearted, and a giver. She truly loved those close to her. If you needed anything, and she had it, it was yours. She gave of her time, talents, friendship, encouragement, and love. It's hard to know how to go on without her. We will never be able to fill the space she leaves behind.
Pallbearers are John Thomas White, Paul Bundick, Ted Wusterhausen, Zachary Bundick, Dylan Proctor, and Geremiah Roulston.
