Jeannette Page, age 88, passed away on June 28, 2020 at 3:08am. Born in Marksville, LA, she was the daughter of Walton and Addie Mayeaux. Jeannette was the widow of Alex Page. She worked many jobs, which included working at John Sealey Hospital as an Anesthesia Assistant. She will be remembered for her charming and humorous personality, her love for animals as well as her love for her family.
The celebration of her life will be held at Bay Area Funeral Home located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing Hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591 on Friday, Jul 3, 2020. Visitation will be from 10:00-10:30 a.m. A brief funeral will be held from 10:30-11:00 a.m. A burial to follow the chapel service at Hayes Grace Cemetery located at 10708 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510. The family has asked anyone that will be attending the services to wear a mask due to the Covid Outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.