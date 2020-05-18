Anita Lehmann Adams, a resident of Friendswood, Texas passed away on May 15, 2020.
She was born March 18, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Hermann Louis and Grace Drews Lehmann. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and Louisiana State University.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 69 years, Thomas J. (Jeff) Adams, their three loving children Brad Adams (Phyllis) of Friendswood, Richard Adams (Gaylen) of Shoreacres, and Elaine (Tommy) Ebner of Friendswood. She is also survived by granddaughter Amy Chism (Chris), grandsons Jake Ebner (Natalie), Clay Ebner (Nicole), Will Ebner (Jordan), and Bret Adams, step-grandsons Cory and Charlie Betros, great grandchildren Ryan Chism, Reese Chism , Reagan Chism, JoJo Ebner, Ross Ebner, Emma Ebner, two nephews, two nieces and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and beloved sisters, Mrs. Dan Moller of Zachary, Louisiana, and Grace Lehmann of Baton Rouge.
Her greatest joy was her family. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and a member of the Dickinson Presbyterian Church for many years, where she served as an Elder for many years.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Due to the pandemic, a graveside service will be held for the family.
