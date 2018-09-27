Forrest Kirkland Green of Jamaica Beach passed away Friday, September 21, 2018, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, at Moody Methodist Church, 2803 53rd Street in Galveston, Texas under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home www.carnesbrothers.com, Rev. Marshall Monroe officiating. Visitation at the church will begin at 12:00 noon Saturday. A reception will follow the service at Salsa’s Mexican Restaurant, 4604 Seawall Blvd., Galveston.
Forrest was born on May 9, 1953, in Houston, Texas to Franklin Rudolph “Rudy” Green and Barbara Jacqueline Morris Green. Forrest was a 1971 graduate of Waltrip High School in Houston.
He attended the University of Houston followed by a move to Galveston where he began his career as a home builder on the west end of the island. Forrest lived in Jamaica Beach where he founded Forrest Green Builders and Oceanwood Homes, working with his brother Sherwood for more than 45 years. He was a founding member of the Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department where he built the original Jamaica Beach Fire Station and also built the Susie Schuler Pavilion at the city park. He was the consummate outdoorsman, a passion instilled in him by his father. He loved everything outdoors to include hunting, fishing, surfing, boating and water skiing, a sport at which he was extremely skilled and taught many. He loved the beach and living in Jamaica Beach, a community to which he devoted his life and made many lifelong friends. He was a great softball coach for many years, taking one of his daughter’s Lassie League teams to the National’s competition. He was a kind and devoted father to his daughters, the true loves of his life, and his grandchildren who brought him great joy and pride. He was a close brother and a wonderful son to his parents. The legacy of hard work and determination he has left behind will continue to inspire his family, many friends and loyal customers who mourn his passing.
Preceded in death by his parents, F.R. “Rudy” and Barbara Green, Forrest is survived by his loving daughters, Kristin Green and Garrett Morales of Friendswood and Tanya Green of Houston; sister, Sandra Schlesinger Stark of Richmond; brothers Sherwood H. Green and wife Leanne of Jamaica Beach, Kelly Green and wife Tina of Poolville, and Wayne Schlesinger, Jr. and wife Diane of Galveston; grandchildren, Leon Galicia, Cameron, Amri and Franklin Morales; former wife and mother of his children, Barbara Green; cousin Miriam Morris of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
Forrest’s friends remember him as a great guy and a good friend with a gentle soul, a Jamaica Beach icon not to be forgotten. A good day for Forrest was being on the beach with the sun on his face, the wind in his hair and sand in his toes. That would always put a smile on his face.
Memorials may be sent to the Transitional Learning Center, 1528 Postoffice St., Galveston, TX. 77550, attention: Latricia Bailey or to the Jamaica Beach Volunteer Fire Department, 5355 Jamaica Beach, TX. 77554.
