Molina
Funeral services for Josefa Molina will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Jordan
Memorial services for James Jordan will be held today at Norwegian Seaman's Church in Pasadena at 2 p.m.
Barajaz
Funeral mass for Sencion Barajaz will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church in Dickinson under the direction of Malloy & Son's Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
