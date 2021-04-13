GALVESTON — On Sunday, March 28, 2021, Evelyn Gamble McNeill earned her heavenly wings passing away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness. She graduated from Central High School in 1949 and Prairie View A&M College in 1954. She worked with GB Alterations with longtime friend Georgia Basile.
Evelyn leaves to cherish her memory three children: Raymond Gamble, Michael McNeill, and Michelle Allen; one brother John Albert Gamble, and one sister Linda Joyce Campbell.
Celebration of Life will be Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10:30 am at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, 1410 Jack Johnson Blvd Galveston, TX 77550. Due to the COVID guidelines, we will be streaming on the church's Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church in memory of Evelyn McNeill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.