TEXAS CITY — Harold Crawford Ballard, 94, of Texas City, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021 at his home in Texas City.
A Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will be in Urbana Cemetery, Urbana, Arkansas.
Harold was born January 10, 1927, in Strong, Arkansas. He worked at Amoco Refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas and Texas City. He was a member of Mainland Church of Christ.
He is preceded in death by Mary Sue Ballard, his wife of sixty-seven years.
Survivors include his daughter Marlene; son Bill; and grandsons Adam, Spencer, and Mason.
