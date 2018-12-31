Tommy Lee Hamilton, Sr., 86, of Texas City, formerly of Ivanhoe, passed away, Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Harbor Hospice Inpatient in Jasper, Texas.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Magnolia Cemetery all in Woodville. Officiating will be Brother Larry Trest. Serving as pallbearers will be Brandon Domokos, Ray Herrera, Shiloh McDuff, Josh Carpenter, Chris Kachura and Logan Prosperie.
Tommy was born September 21, 1932 to James Ira & Alta Nadine Kindreck Hamilton in Texas City, Texas. He was a former resident of Ivanhoe and had lived in Texas City for the past few years. He was a retired automotive service manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Alta Hamilton; wife of 67 years, Loretta Jean Hamilton; great grandson, Shaun “Michael” Ray Hancock; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his son, Tommy Lee Hamilton, Jr. & wife, Joyce of Humble; daughters, Cathie Mobley & husband, Paul of Texas City, Cindy Carpenter & husband, Chuck of Texas City and Cheri Harper & husband, Chris of Ivanhoe; brothers, J.I. Hamilton & wife, Liz of Azle, Charlie Hamilton of Texas City and Jimmy Hamilton & wife, Monica of Oklahoma; sisters, Lou Berry of Texas City and Sue Meyers & husband, Bobby of Nacogdoches; 11 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
