TEXAS CITY — Natkia Dewayne Hadley was born on January 3, 1976, and departed this life on June 9, 2021 at the age of 45 at mainland hospital.
Natkia worked as a field tech for the city of La Marque, Texas. He enjoyed being a father, football, barbecuing, and dancing. He was known for helping others, giving words of encouragement, and always putting a smile on others faces.
Natkia attended TCISD and became a member of Mt. Zion church under Rev. Johnson.
Natkia is preceded in death by grandparents Curtis and Doris Williams, and Nathaniel Hadley Sr. , Aunts; Lynett Williams and Carol Hadley; Uncles; Lorenzo Williams, Kenneth Hadley; Niece Jacobie Jones.
He is survived by his parents Cheryl and Nathaniel Hadley. His children Nattia Hadley (Inez), Shakiya Hadley (Tameka) Natkia Jr and Dewayne Hadley (Kimberly), Kacen Hadley (Maya) and grandchildren Tianna, Hezekiah, Hazel and Havi. Sister Natalie Hadley Lee (Nathaniel); Brothers Steven Williams , Nathaniel Williams and Fiance Laketra McGuine and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Aunts and Uncles.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11am with a chapel service at 1pm. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591.
