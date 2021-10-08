GALVESTON — Jessie Nell Mahoney, 92, went home to be the Lord on October 4, 2021, at The Resort in Texas City,Texas.
She was born on January 25, 1929, to the union of Tom and Josephine Mahoney in Frierson, Louisiana.
She gave her life to Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston Texas until her health prevented her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Bobbie M. Reed, and brothers, Lartha Mahoney, Johnny Whitaker Jr., and John Copleland.
She leaves cherished memories with her son, Arthur Lee Mahoney; grandchildren, Leetwa Mahoney, Davisha Reed, Catherine Mahoney, David Thomas(Jennie) Reed, and Lee Thomas Mahoney; son in law David Reed Jr.(Paulette); great grandchildren, Jah'Myra, Jah'Myra, Elliston, Elonicka, LeAundra, Zuri; great great granddaughter, Ja'Lela, and a host of friends and extended family.
There will be a visitation at 10AM, followed by a service celebrating her life will be at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Pastor A.W. Colbert officiating. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Mr. Norris D. Burkley II at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
