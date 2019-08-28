Rudy Renee Williams age 32 of Galveston passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 in Livingston, Texas.
Homegoing Celebration services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Rudy was a native of Galveston, Texas; BOI (Born on the Island). He was a Father, Son, Brother, Nephew, Cousin and Friend. He was born December 6, 1986 to loving parents Billy A. Williams, Jr. and Annie Williams. Rudy attended public schools in Galveston and was a graduate of Ball High School Class of 2006.
Rudy was an active member of Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church where he participated in the Youth Group, the Acolytes, and the Children’s Choir.
After High School, Rudy enlisted into the United States Army. He joined the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Fort Campbell, Kentucky serving in Iraq, proudly serving our country. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal w/ Campaign Star AR, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Combat Infantryman Badge and Parachutist Badge.
Rudy loved playing baseball as a youth and was a very skilled player according to his proud dad. Because of his patience and love of baseball, he helped his dad coach his brothers and was so excited when he volunteered to do the same for his son’s team.
Rudy cherished his brothers and was one of the best big brother that always took time out for his little brothers, especially teaching them his video skills. Being born on the island near the Gulf of Mexico, it became natural for Rudy to become an avid fisherman.
Rudy enjoyed the simple things in life like, spending time on the beach, listening to the peaceful waves of the ocean and frequent as many restaurants as he could because he loved to eat. Rudy was also a monster truck enthusiast and he loved riding motorcycles. Before Rudy would leave your presence, he would always say how much he loved his family. He was the proud father to three beautiful children and was always striving to do better and be better for them.
Rudy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Billy A. Williams, Sr. and Delores Fay Ruben Williams.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories to his parents, Judge Billy, Jr. and Annie Williams; his three precious children, Alexander, Caiden and Ariana Williams; his brothers, Billy Nicholas (Brianna Goodfriend; Fiance’), Seth Ruben and Jonah Donovan; his grandmother, Esther Gonzales; great-grandfather, Jesus Gonzales, Sr.; uncles, Robert Williams, Jr. (Terri), Spencer Williams (Robyn), Christopher Gonzales and Robert Reyes; aunts, Kathy Williams Bell (Clarence), Kelly Williams House; great-aunts, Betty Taylor, Juanita Anderson, Dianne Ruben Hutton, Beverly Ruben Allen, Mary Gonzales, Beatrice Arroyo (Monico) and Rita Gonzales; great-uncles, Charles Williams, Sr. (Rosalyn), Albert Charles Ruben (Barbara), Jesus Gonzales, Jr. and Roy Gonzales; great-great uncle and aunt, Pablo and Janie Nieto; and godparents, Johnny Reyes and Linda Carrasco and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
