Arthur David Whittington died May 9, 2020 at the age of 81, after battling cancer. Arthur was born on January 10, 1939 in Galveston, Texas to Arthur L. and Florence Whittington. After graduating from Ball High School, he earned a BBA degree from U of H. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen Bliss, in 1958. In their 61 years together, he enjoyed working, travelling, model railroading, gardening and spending time with his family. He was a member of First Baptist Church College Station, where he faithfully served wherever needed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Florence, his son David Whittington, Sr., and his grandson, David Whittington, Jr.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Whittington; his daughters, Lou Ann Roquet, Karen Tinker and husband, Steve; his son Larry Whittington, Sr. and wife, Teresa; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Benny Whittington.
Graveside services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.