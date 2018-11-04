Margaret E. Rice, 88, of Santa Fe, Texas was escorted to Heaven by the Lord on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. She was born April 12, 1930 in Galveston to Charles and Katie Cooper.
Margaret is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Kenneth L. Rice, Jr., of Santa Fe, two daughters: Sharon Long (Charles) of Dickinson and Cindy McGowan (John) of Santa Fe; grandsons Shane C. Long (Shannon) and Kevin Long; great grandchildren: Candace Long, Emily Delgado and Marissa Long.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 5, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Living Faith Out Reach Church in Dickinson, Texas with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. John Gilligan officiating. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Living Faith Out Reach Church Building Fund.
