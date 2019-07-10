1937—2019
Jerry was called home by his Savior on July 8, 2019, at the age of 82 years. He was a pastor for over 50 years.
A Memorial celebration will take place at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6, Santa Fe, TX 77517 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.