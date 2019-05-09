Celebration of A Blessed Life, Betty J. “Nana” Martin, 81, drifted into this world on March 31, 1938 and was escorted home to Heaven on April 5, 2019.
She was born in Houston, Texas and was formerly from Dickinson, Texas.
