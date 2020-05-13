Velma D. Young Harris

June 27, 1921 — April 30, 2020

Velma was a long time resident of Galveston, TX. Preciously employed at John Sealy Hospital, Shriners Burn Hospital & Galveston ISD. She was a member of Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church for over 25 years.

Her children: Edward Young (Jackie), Ronald Young, Reginald E. Young (deceased), Sandra Holmes, Rosilyn R. Young (deceased), Yvonne Gerard, Deborah Morris (Jim), Don Young (Tina), Tammye Young and Lorrie Young, 21 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren & 5 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Galveston, TX on May 9, 2020.

