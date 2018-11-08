The family of Jeffery Mullins, Jr. invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Services will be held Saturday, November 10, 2018, at St John Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM followed by service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Louis Simpson, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Jeffery was born in Galveston, TX on December 1, 1953. He attended Galveston public schools, and was a 1972 graduate of Ball High School.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his mother, Ella Mae Mullins; sister, Janelle Perez; grandparents, John and Juanita Mullins and Ernest Roberson, as well as aunts and uncles.
Jeffery leaves behind his wife, Brenda Mullins; sons, Jeffrey Mullins III, Norris Pines, Andre Roberson; daughter, Tiffany Pines; four grandchildren; father, Jeffery Mullins, Sr.; brothers, David, Sr. (Joy), Patrick, Sr. (Evangeline), and Anthony Mullins, Sr. (Marilyn); sisters, Linda Pines (Samuel), Mamie Hickerson, Cherrill and Gloria Mullins; a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
Read his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
