Ignacio Sanchez Tamayo

Ignacio “Joe” Tamayo, age 81, passed away early Saturday Morning on May 14, 2022. Funeral services are 10:00am Friday, May 20, 2022 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday.
Joe was born in Matamoros, Mexico on February 1st 1941 and moved to the United States at a young age and finally settled in Galveston, Texas. He became an American Citizen and was very proud of who he was but never forgot where he came from. Self educated he used his skill as a cook to support his family and feed everyone who was hungry. He catered many celebrations and was truly happy when he was in the kitchen. He worked for the City of Galveston and retired after many years of sacrifice and dedication to the Parks and Recreation department. He loved working with children and was a dedicated servant of the community. You could often find him at the old Menard Park facility and Pony Colt Stadium helping out the youth of Galveston. He settled down with the love of his life Beatrice Cruz Tamayo and raised 4 boys together in Galveston. He made many sacrifices to help all his family and was affectionately known as “Tio Nacho”. A huge Elvis fan you could always expect to hear Elvis in the background while working on projects around the house or tending to his many plants in his garden. He was a servant of the Lord and was a God fearing man that always taught his kids to turn to God for strength.
He is preceded in death by his devoted wife Beatrice, his eldest son Jose, his Sisters Lolie Lechuga, Morena Camarillo, Christina Tamayo, and Carmen Sanchez, and his brother George Tamayo. Left to celebrate his life are sisters Magge De La O and Lupe Sanchez, his Sons Phillip, Jessie and Raymond and many Nieces, Nephews, and Grandkids. Thanks to Resolutions Hospice and Christina Marie Tamayo for their dedication. His family would like to thank everyone for all the prayers, support and show of love for our loss.
