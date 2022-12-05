TEXAS CITY, TX — Robert Eugene Hays, Bob as he was known to family and friends, passed away at his home peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at the age of 90. He was a long-term resident of Texas City, Texas. Bob was retired after 30 years from Monsanto Chemical Plant as a Research Technician and a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served in Korea. Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved to sit around the campfire with family and friends drinking coffee and talking. Bob loved to “tinker” with any kind of electronics, mainly computers. He was dearly loved by many and he will be greatly missed.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, James Thomas Hays and Lillian Richardson Hays and brother James Thomas Hays, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon (Shirdy) Hays and his brother Benjamin (Benny) Hays. He is also survived by his 5 daughters: Linda Bowman and husband Randy, Lydia Jackson and husband Randy, Becky Schuett and husband Brian, Tracey Millerand husband Pat, and Terri Wyatt and husband James. Bob is also survived by multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque, Texas 77568, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 from: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a graveside service on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at: 1:00 pm, at Gum Springs Cemetery in Flynn, Texas, Leon County. Cemetery is located 1-1/2 miles S.E. of Flynn on FM 977.
Flowers are welcome or you can make a donation to charity in his name.
