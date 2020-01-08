April 2, 1917 – January 4, 2020
The loving kind heart of our family drifted away peacefully on the morning of January 4, 2020 at the age of 102. Richard Francis Peters was born in Dallas, Texas on April 2, 1917. The family relocated back to Galveston on August 22, 1922 when his father accepted the management position with The Galveston Piano Company.
Richard was a devoted family man who treasured his mother, father, brother and sister, his wife and sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as all his extended family. He was also a faithful friend.
Richie’s greatest joy was giving. Rarely did he spend on himself, rather his indulgence was in giving to others usually in the most animated and creative ways making the anticipation of the gift just as thrilling as the gift itself.
He traveled the country in his infamous white van, but never without his wife of 62 years, Elenora by his side. He enjoyed reading and was focused on nutrition. His coffee was never without honey, a fact we would tease was the secret to the longevity of his life. We will forever cherish his gifted ability to tell stories mostly about his childhood in Galveston.
Mr. Peters went to work for Union Carbide in 1939 and worked there during the war. On his off-time he worked for his uncle Floyd J. Kavanaugh repairing office machines on ships that were docked in The Port of Galveston. Here he learned his future trade. He started the family business, Peters Office Equipment in 1946 that proved him an accomplished businessman as well as a loyal and faithful employer on the island. In typical fashion he prioritized using his creative spirit and able hands to bring to life the storefront window which was regularly updated to celebrate each holiday, much to the delight of Galveston residents.
He is predeceased by his parents, Gertrude Lammers and Conrad A. Peters; his wife, Elenora Sims Peters; his brother and sister-in-law, Conrad A. Peters, Jr. and Martha Doheny Peters; and sister, Charlotte Manhoff.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Richard Gary Peters and wife Maryellen and Conrad A. Peters and husband Charles Edward White. Paw Paw Richie also leaves behind his grandchildren, Marjorie Peters Kusnerik and husband J. Scott Kusnerik, Eleanor Peters, Christopher Baron Peters and his wife Kelly Lynn Peters; his great-grandchildren, Francis Margaret Kusnerik, John Peters Kusnerik, Rylie Phoebe Peters, Sidne Ann Peters and Kinly Mae Peters.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Geriatric Department at UTMB - Dr. Vinod Kaushik as well as Ashton Parke Nursing Home.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1302 Broadway, Galveston, Texas, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m., with Father Stephen Payne officiating, assisted by Deacon John Pistone. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Michael Charles Doherty, Donald Edward Grasso, Michael O’Quinn Sims, J. Scott Kusnerik, Christopher Baron Peters and John Peters Kusnerik.
Memorials may be made to: Rosenberg Elementary C/O Galveston Educational Foundation P.O. Box 660, Galveston, Texas 77553 or Galveston Rotary Club Foundation, P.O Box 810, Galveston, Texas 77553.
