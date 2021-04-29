Tommy Joe Wiseman
LEAGUE CITY — Tommy Joe Wiseman, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to CROWDER FUNERAL HOME-LEAGUE CITY.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: April 29, 2021 @ 4:27 pm
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.