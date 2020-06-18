With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of George W. Tyler “Uncle George” on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Childress, TX on February 8, 1935.
He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Tyler, father of Herb Renard Hudson (Leslie), grandfather of Tyler “TJ” Hudson and also leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Hayes Grace Memorial Chapel, 10708 State Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX. Because of covid-19, social distance rules will be in effect and facemask are required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.