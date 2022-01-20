Flynn James Adcock, 57, of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. Flynn was born on December 4, 1964, in Prince Frederick, Maryland, to Jack Watson Adcock and Patsy Ellen Granger. He graduated from Galveston Ball High in May 1982.
Flynn’s love for his community was evident by how he served it. In November 2020, he was elected to Single Member District 4 of the Bryan City Council and had previously served as a board member and Chair of the BTU Board of Directors.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Donna Pfluger Adcock, daughters, Elizabeth Noel Adcock, Rebecca Joy Adcock, brother, Stanley Dunn, sisters, Sheri Dunn, Hollie Sue Mancillas and husband Paul, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7pm on Thursday, January 20, at Callaway- Jones Funeral Center in Bryan. His life will be honored during a memorial service at 2pm Friday, January 21, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Brenham, TX. There will be a private family burial at Bryan City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your choice, Hospice Brazos Valley, St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Sandy Hill, or to the following fund. A memorial scholarship for an Agricultural Economics student in Flynn and Donna’s name will be established. Please write “In Memory of Flynn J. Adcock” in the memo line. Donations can be mailed to the Texas A&M Foundation, 401 George Bush Drive, College Station, Texas 77840.
Donations can also be made online at https://www.txamfoundation.com/give.aspx. In the drop-down menu, select “General Memorial” and write “In Memory of Flynn J. Adcock” in the Comments Section further down the form.
