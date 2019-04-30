HITCHCOCK—Mr. Lloyd Ray Simpson passed from this life Monday, April 29, 2019, in Texas City.
Lloyd was born October 10, 1967, in Llano, Texas, but had been a resident of Hitchcock for most of his life. He was a true outdoorsman. He loved spending his free time fishing and shooting his guns especially when he was hunting. Lloyd was also a great blacksmith who could make anything from iron. After retirement from UTMB as a maintenance specialist for 27 years, he found his true joy in life… his grandchildren. He loved them and his family wholeheartedly. He was a one of a kind man who is going to be missed.
He is preceded in death by his father, C. L. Simpson; grandson, Travis Bleakney, Jr.; grandparents, Valerie Lively, Ira Rae Hamrick.
Survivors include his loving wife of almost 24 years, Tammie Simpson; mother, Iris Simpson of Hitchcock; sons, Chris Simpson, Lane Simpson and fiancé, Aubrie Cothey of Hitchcock; daughter, Erica Lowry and husband, Kyle of La Marque; sister, Annette Barham and husband, Tommy of Hitchcock; grandchildren, Trenton Bleakney, Liam Lowry, Charlotte Simpson; niece, Brani Flisowsky and husband, Joeldan of Alvin; nephew, Tommy Barham, II and wife, Melissa of Hitchcock.
Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Hoffman Cemetery, 1705 Wright Street, Llano, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Brian Barham, Tommy Barham, II, Trenton Bleakney, Chris Simpson, Daniel Simpson and Lane Simpson.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
