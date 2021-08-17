GALVESTON — Michael Van John Grover passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2021. He was born in LaPorte, Indiana on January 12, 1949, son of George M. Grover and Lucille Kaminski Grover. Following graduation from the University of Indiana, Michael served as an Officer in the United States Army. Following his duty to his country, he graduated from South Texas College of Law with a degree of Doctor of Jurisprudence with honors. He was a member of the Houston Bar Association and the Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity International.
Michael practiced law in Houston for 44 years and was active with numerous charities by serving on Board, pro-bono assistance, and his philanthropy. Through his efforts many lives were enhanced.
Michael professionalism and integrity was admired by many of his clients and friends. He was a true gentleman.
He is survived by his siblings, Ronald G. Grover, Sr. and spouse Pennie Grover, Mary Allen and her spouse John Allen, Nancy Batchelor, and his life partner of 49 years, Michael W. Kemper. Remembrance gifts can be made to the Montrose Center in Houston, Texas. A celebration of life will follow in the future.
