Fannie Bell Ray, 83, of Texas City passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in Webster, Texas. Fannie was born September 27, 1936 to Beulah and James Williams in Louisville, Mississippi. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3789 (Santa Fe). She will be remembered as a loving and kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother who enjoyed her family and her Bunco games.
Fannie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 64 years, Doyle Ray, son-in-law Andy Arevalo, and brothers, Charles Edward “Ed” Williams, Billy Lynn Williams I, Freddy James Williams, and Lavell “Bubba” Williams.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her daughters Peggy Arevalo and Judy Holmes and husband Jimmy; sisters, Odell Battenfield and husband Virgil, and Sammie Ferguson and husband Bill; grandchildren, Jena Cherry (John), Doyle Thomas “Tommy” Pepper, Deann Ekstrom (Chris), Charles Jacob Lowe, and Joshua Nathaniel Lowe (Kiskendrell); Seventeen Great-Grandchildren; 13 Great-Great-Grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor a visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020, with funeral services 11:00 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020, at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas.
