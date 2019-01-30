GALVESTON—Oscar James, 87, a beloved father, grandfather, friend and longtime resident peacefully passed away January 24, 2019 in Galveston, TX.
The family invites his friends to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, February 2, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Wesley Tabernacle Methodist Church (902 28th St) with Pastor William Sowell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughter, grandchildren, sisters; and a host of nieces, nephews other family and friends.
See his full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
