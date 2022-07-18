Winnie Arnette Veasey Stanton

LEAGUE CITY, TX — Winnie Arnett Veasey Stanton, the eighth child of George Joseph and Laura Elizabeth Kuykendall Veasey of Dickinson, Texas, was born on March 18, 1932. She went to her heavenly home on July 11, 2022. During these years it was not uncommon to have your children at home. On this day, her mom delivered her alone, cut her umbilical cord and covered her, before the midwife arrived. Winnie graduated from Dunbar High School, May, 1950 and at 17, matriculated to Wiley College, Marshall, Texas, receiving a B.S. in Elementary Education. "Wiley was some of the best days of my life", she would say. She was hall matron in the dorms her entire four years at Wiley. A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, was chosen as Omega Sweetheart her Sophomore year, and Attendant to Miss Wiley in her Junior Year during the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
In 1955 she married the Love of Her Life, Horace Devon Stanton Sr. of Galveston, Texas, who was a professor of Chemistry at Texas Southern University. They later moved to China Lake, California. He employed at its' Naval Weapons Center and she taught school. To this union, three sons were born: Horace Devon Stanton, Donald Patrick Stanton and Howard Douglas Stanton. Marriage lasted 50 or more years until Horace's death in 2003. Winnie was an excellent and outstanding kinder teacher for many years, at both California and Dickinson, Texas, who showed empathy and love for her students but was known to have complete controlled behavior at all times. She was also an avid bowler who won many certificates and trophies while in China Lake. Upon her retirement she substituted for many years and taught herself to play the piano of which she took great pride. She was credited by Xlibris Publishing Co., for all illustrations in her sister's children's book , The Leaves in the Breeze.
In 1985 the Stantons' returned to Texas, and settled in League City, Texas. Their families were elated that they were here. Being of a creative mind, as many of her family members from her mom down, she began making Afghans. Every one of her family members, man, woman, child and friends have this creative art that she loved. None the same but beautifully crafted. Perfection was the gold with all projects. Last count over 200. She loved most of all helping others, whether financially, with food, clothing, furniture etc. She was always ready to support and was definitely a giver. This was her legacy, you didn't have to ask, just show the need. Now needing help paying bills, her baby sister throws away many letters where she has contributed through the years to many foundations, not once, or every now and then but monthly. This included donations in honor of her Mom to Faith United Church.
Winnie was proceeded in death by her parents, 6 brothers: George Veasey, Robert Veasey, Fredrick Veasey, Sidney Veasey, Colquitt Veasey, and Dr. Jess Veasey, 3 sisters: Shirley Veasey Arrow, Minnie Veasey Gill, and Ella Veasey Baldwin. She leaves to mourn her passing: Three sons: Devon, (Betty) Donald, and Howard, One sister; Laura Veasey Williams, granddaughter, Trilainna Stanton, very special nieces Dr. Margaret Lang Williams, Audrey Bailey, Alfreda Malone and a host of nieces, nephews and friends who loved her dearly. May you Rest in Peace .
Services will be at Forest Park East Funeral Home, Gulf Freeway in Webster, Tx, Wednesday July 20, 2022. Viewing will be from 10-11:00am with the service beginning at 11:00am.
