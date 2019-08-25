The Yancy Family invites their family and friends to share in the Home Going Celebration of the Patriarch of their family, Deacon Climmiet T. “C.T.” Yancy, Sr. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 5820 FM 1765 in Texas City with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Pastor Jonathan D. Steele, Sr., officiating. He will be laid to rest in Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
“Puddin” as so many called him, was born July 16, 1921 in Karnack, Texas; and received his eternal rest on August 21, 2019 in Webster, Texas. A retiree of Union Carbide, he was a veteran of the US Army and a faithful member of Progressive Missionary Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Louise; children, John L., Climmie, Sharon Marie and Helen; parents, Nathan and Amanda and siblings, Sammie, Acie, Roosevelt, Clinton “C.Y.”, Nathan, Mary Etta, Norma-Lee and Oree.
Left to cherish his memories: children, Climmiet Yancy, Jr. (Sandi), Karen Denise Dotson (Darrell), Kevin E. Yancy, Sr. (Paula) and Damon Yancy (Kamesha); daughter-in-law, Ida Yancy; sisters-in-law, Mary Pearl Little and Ollie Jewell Williams; 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please sign the online guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.