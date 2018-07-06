Bryce Kenneth (B.K) Smith, 56, of League City, TX passed from this life on July 1st 2018. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio on March 4th,1962.
On January 3rd, 1986 Bryce married the love of his life, Terri. They raised three successful children together.
After serving as a Sergeant in the United States Army, Bryce spent 23 years in law enforcement serving both Harris County and League City. Bryce was League City’s first K-9 officer and he enjoyed every minute he worked with his four-legged partner, Tieko
In 2002, Bryce and Terri opened Poseidon Pools (now Poseidon Aquatic Management Consulting), a commercial pool management company. Together they built their company into one of the Greater Houston area’s leaders in commercial pool management. All three of their children spent time working alongside Bryce at Poseidon, as did many of their friends who looked to Bryce as a second father.
Bryce actively volunteered as a lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and loved the annual event dearly. He volunteered on the HLSR facility services committee for the last six years as well as serving as a judge for student essays that earned scholarships.
Bryce had a love for sports, specifically baseball and the Houston Astros. Like many of us he was extremely excited to see them win the 2017 World Series.
Bryce was involved in all of his children's hobbies while they were growing up as a coach, mentor, or supporter in baseball, soccer, scouting, theatre, debate, and media production. He was extremely proud of his children and their accomplishments.
Like his father, Hank, Bryce had a love for fishing, a hobby that he taught all of his children as they were growing up.
Bryce enjoyed hunting in his youth, and over the last few years he was able to get back into it. He spent much of his free time the last season in Bandera, TX hunting.
Bryce and Terri enjoyed working on D.I.Y projects on weekends and creating or repurposing different types of furniture for their home and the homes of their loved ones.
Bryce spent his final weekend on this earth doing what he loved best, being surrounded by his family, grilling for them, listening to good country music and being wrapped around the finger of his young grandson.
Bryce is preceded in death by his grandparents Opal and Kenny Smith, Lou and Pauline Evans, as well as his Father Hank Smith.
Bryce will forever be remembered and honored by his wife, Terri Smith; his children Travis and his wife Lindsay, Brittany and her fiance Matthew, and Tucker; his grandson Justin; his pets, especially his labrador, Bear; his nieces and nephews, in laws, and countless friends will also cherish his memory.
A memorial service will be held in Bryce's honor on Sunday July 8th 2018 at 3pm at the Forest Park East Funeral home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make donations to The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo or K9s4Cops (an organization that provides k9s and training to police departments) at https://k94cops.z2systems.com/np/clients/k94cops/donation.jsp
