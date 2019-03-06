Raymond L. Drake, 61, departed this life March 1, 2019.

Survivors include his loving and devoted mother Jean Drake, sisters, aunt, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be held at McBride Funeral Home, 1221 6th St. N. in Texas City on Friday, March 8, 2019, viewing will be from 12-1 p.m. with funeral services starting at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.

