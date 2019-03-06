Raymond L. Drake, 61, departed this life March 1, 2019.
Survivors include his loving and devoted mother Jean Drake, sisters, aunt, relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be held at McBride Funeral Home, 1221 6th St. N. in Texas City on Friday, March 8, 2019, viewing will be from 12-1 p.m. with funeral services starting at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.