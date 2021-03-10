Richard Duroux

LA MARQUE — Richard Alexander Duroux, 94 yrs old, of La Marque, Texas, was called home by his Lord on February 21, 2021 in Lincoln Park, New Jersey where he lived with his Daughter, Patricia, and Son-in-Law, Wayne Odenbrett. He went peacefully in his sleep. He was born in La Marque, Texas to Mitchell John Duroux and Lillian Westerlage Duroux on December 1, 1926. In January 2016, Richard and his beloved wife Eula Mae moved to New Jersey.
Richard was born and raised in La Marque, Texas. He was a Veteran of World War II. He served in the Army from March 23, 1945 until he was honorably discharged on October 8, 1946.
Richard worked at the Texas City Refinery in his younger days. He also enjoyed painting homes & owning rental properties. He joined the La Marque Police Dept. in 1959. He wore badge 104 until 1966 when he became a Sergeant. He was a Sergeant until 1967 when he became Asst. Chief. In 1980 he was promoted to Chief of Police where he remained until his retirement in 1986.
Richard loved being in the Police Dept. and when he retired , after 27 years, he took time to enjoy his time with his wife, Eula Mae, his home, that he built on the same lot he grew up on, and his land and garden. He enjoyed his two Grandchildren, Lorie & Tammy. He loved showing them how to garden. Richard was a member of Queen of Peace church in La Marque.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Eula Mae, his daughter, Barbara, two sisters, Geraldine & Mildred, two brothers, Mitchell & Louis & his dear nephew Billy.
He is survived by his daughter, Patricia & her husband Wayne Odenbrett, son-in-law, David Haladay, Granddaughter Lorie & husband Dan Tekorious , Granddaughter Tammy & husband Mark Samford, Great Grandchildren Samantha, Alyssa & Weldon, niece, Eileen Boney & Jessie Mendoza, his niece Arline Harkreader & husband Danny, his nephew Michael and his nieces Marie Shaffner & Malinda Duroux. There are numerous other family and friends.
Visitation will be at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque, Texas on Friday March 12, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 6:00PM. The Service will be at 10:00AM on Saturday March 13, 2021 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in La Marque, Texas with Father Chacko Puthumayil officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas
Pallbearers will be Wayne Odenbrett, Mark Samford, Dan Tekorious, Danny Harkreader, Jessie Medoza and Terry Lemmond.
In Lieu of Flowers, please send donations to your local PBA to support our police.
