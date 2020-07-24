GALVESTON—
Delia Perez (Dee), age 67, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. She was born on August 7, 1952 in Kenedy, Texas. She was a long time resident of Galveston.
Ms. Perez a very loving and caring person and her memories will forever live on in the hearts of her family and friends. She was known to her many grandchildren as “Wela” and “Granny”.
Delia was a staple that held the family together. She showed her love to any and everyone through her cooking. She was bold, fierce, and above all extremely loving.
Delia was the light for many people whose worlds were dark and now you will only shine brighter.
She was preceded in death by her parents Guadalupe and Amanda Martinez Perez; sister Consuelo Cuellar; Guadalupe Perez, Jr.; and great-granddaughter Bella Rose.
She is survived by her children, Salvador Rivera, Sylvia R. Hernandez and husband David, Gilbert Rivera and wife Angela, Chris R. Rivera and Monica Ynigez; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters Mary Helen Perez and Gloria Gomez; step-sister Lucy Perez; brothers Joe Perez, Eddie Perez, Robert Perez and Ruben Perez; and numerous other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Delia’s caregiver Plasida Flores and all of the UTMB Doctors and Nurses who took great care of her.
For those who would like to send online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
As long as I breathe,
You'll be remembered......
