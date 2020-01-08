Our beloved, Martha Yvonne Hagler Douglas, transitioned to her heavenly home on January 2, 2020, at St Luke Hospital in Houston, TX.
We invite our family and friends to join us on Friday, January 10, 2020, to celebrate her life beginning with a visitation at 11 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at Bible Way Fellowship Baptist Church, 10120 Hartsook in Houston, TX, Dr. Ivory L. Varner, Sr., Pastor and Dr. Chad Rankin, officiating. We will lay her to rest in Forest Park East Cemetery, Webster, TX.
Martha was born August 15, 1949 in Galveston, Texas; and is survived by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and a multitude of family and friends. She was loved and admired by all who knew and loved her and will be greatly missed.
Please sign online guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
