Alexander
HUNTSVILLE, TX — Warren Alexander, age 83, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City. 409-986-9900
Montgomery
GALVESTON — Charles Vaughn Montgomery, age 70, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.