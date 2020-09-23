Loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Patricia A. Gripp, “Granny” went Home to be with our Lord and Savior on September 17, 2020.
Pat was born on March 1, 1935 in Little Rock, Arkansas and shortly thereafter moved to Texas City. In 1953 she graduated from Texas City High School and married her high school sweetheart, Byron Gripp. They raised their 3 children, Sherri, Gene, and Cindy in Texas City. Pat was a stay at home mom with many different jobs including cook, nurse, scout leader and travel agent. Pat and Byron had a happy, loving, and devoted marriage for 62 years. During their marriage, she enjoyed bowling, traveling around the country camping, and spending time with family. Granny’s greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church since its origination in 1958.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Byron E. Gripp, parents, Mac and Lucille Wright, and son-in-law, David Sumney. She is survived by her daughter, Sherri Sumney; son, Gene Gripp (Pam), daughter, Cindy Fuller (Buzz); grandchildren, Bryan Gripp (Cara), Kristen Davis (Jason), Lindsay Reyes (German), Tara Fuller, Brandy McRae (Nathan), Brittany Wickey (Jason), Tyler Billot, Savannah Billot, and 10 great-grandchildren. Everyone who knew her loved her and she will be deeply missed.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Jessica Wetmore, Darla Talbot, and the entire staff at Evening Star Personal Care Home who provided kindness and compassionate care.
The family will accept visitors at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 8200 25th Ave N, Texas City, TX on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. She will be laid to rest at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, TX. Masks will be required at all services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christmas Angel Tree Fund at St John’s United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.