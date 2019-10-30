Jeff (Coach Jeff) Goliday Jr.

Jeff Goliday Jr., departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital.
His family invites you to join them in celebration of his life for a wake on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6-8. Services will follow on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Fellowship M.B. Church at 312 S Rose St, Texas City, TX with Pastor D.K. Carpenter Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
Jeff was born in Oxford, Mississippi. He moved to Texas and worked at NASA till his health failed.
He leaves to cherish is wife Mandy, son Anthony, god-daughter Madison. He also leaves a host of extended relatives and friends.
Please send condolences to Mainland Funeral Home.
