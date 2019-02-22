Furley

Celebration of life services for Carol and Willard Russell Furley will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of First United Methodist Church, 317 5th Ave. N. in Texas City.

Cook

Memorial services for Richard Cook will be held today at 1 p.m. at the VFW Post #5400 in Santa Fe.

Colwell

Graveside services for Doris Colwell will be held today at 1 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.

Todd

Celebration of life services for Joshua Todd will be held today between 12-3 p.m. at Walter Hall Park's "Barbecue Shed", under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.

Lyons

Memorial gathering for Ronald Lyons will be held today at 12 p.m. at his mother's home.

McCall

Homegoing services for David McCall will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.

Syes

Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Ezola Syes will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Loveless

Funeral services for Robert Loveless Jr. will be held today at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, in Texas City.

Hubbard

Funeral services celebrating the life of Alberta Hubbard will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mt. Olive Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Greenwood

Funeral services for Christine Greenwood will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 - 3rd Ave. North in Texas City, under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.

Fanuiel

Celebration of life services for Isaac Fanuiel, III will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Luke Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.

Danner

Funeral Mass for Barbara Danner will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary Expectation, 1612 East Walker in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.

