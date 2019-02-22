Furley
Celebration of life services for Carol and Willard Russell Furley will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of First United Methodist Church, 317 5th Ave. N. in Texas City.
Cook
Memorial services for Richard Cook will be held today at 1 p.m. at the VFW Post #5400 in Santa Fe.
Colwell
Graveside services for Doris Colwell will be held today at 1 p.m. at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Todd
Celebration of life services for Joshua Todd will be held today between 12-3 p.m. at Walter Hall Park's "Barbecue Shed", under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Lyons
Memorial gathering for Ronald Lyons will be held today at 12 p.m. at his mother's home.
McCall
Homegoing services for David McCall will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Hwy 3 in Dickinson under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Syes
Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Ezola Syes will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick Catholic Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Loveless
Funeral services for Robert Loveless Jr. will be held today at 5 p.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765, in Texas City.
Hubbard
Funeral services celebrating the life of Alberta Hubbard will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Mt. Olive Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Greenwood
Funeral services for Christine Greenwood will be held today at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 401 - 3rd Ave. North in Texas City, under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Fanuiel
Celebration of life services for Isaac Fanuiel, III will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Luke Baptist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Danner
Funeral Mass for Barbara Danner will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Mary Expectation, 1612 East Walker in League City under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.