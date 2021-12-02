Cynthia Cynie Magnant

DICKINSON — Cynthia "Cynie" Smollen Magnant, 82, of Dickinson, Texas passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 surrounded by her children. Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Joe Magnant, mother Dot Smollen Goff, father James Dampeer Smollen and her niece Saralyn Thompson Cepak.
She is survived by her sister Diane Smollen Thompson Doty, her daughters Helen Barker, Chris Salmon and Marilyn Magnant (Jim Brown); sons Jimmy and Ray Magnant; grandchildren John Barker (Jared Pike), Jason Barker, Eric Brown (Kristin), Ben Brown and Melissa Brown, Kaleigh Magnant and Kyle Magnant; nieces Rebecca Thompson, Sharon Thompson Lee (Keith), Beverly Thompson Kuhn (Darrell); great niece Lindsey Cepak and her father Tim Cepak, great nephews Harrison Kuhn and Parker Kuhn, Jackson Lee and Josh Lee (Rebekah), cousins Suzanne 'Sandy' Gartman (Don), Michelle Houston, many more beloved cousins and her dear friend Myrella Beyer.
She was a creative, kind, social butterfly. Always optimistic, choosing to see life through her rose-colored glasses. Her passion was her family, whom she loved dearly and who will forever hold this vivacious bright light in their hearts. We miss and love you Mama.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 5th, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Parlor at Crowder Funeral Home at 851 FM 517 Road West in Dickinson, Texas. A memorial service will be held Monday, December 6th, 2021, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Chapel at Crowder Funeral Home.
Private burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Cynthia's memory to the American Lung Association (lung.org).
