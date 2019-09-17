SANTA FE—
Mrs. Nancy N. Cortez passed from this life on September 14, 2019, in Texas City.
Nancy was born May 10, 1943 in Houston to J.E. and Lillian (Baker) House.
She met and married the love of her life, Herman Cortez, on June 16, 1978 and together raised their daughter Amanda. Nancy was a wonderful mother who had a passion for crafts and never ran out of things to make for her daughter when she was young. She received an associate degree in accounting from College of The Mainland and went on to work for TDCJ as mailroom supervisor and at the Galveston County Health and Human Services as a case worker. In her spare time, Nancy loved to read crime books, play Facebook games and shop but most of all she loved being Nana to her grandchildren. Nancy was a shoe fanatic and if she were here today, she would encourage everyone that “life is short, buy the shoes.”
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepfather and stepmother, Jim and Ruby Waters.
She is survived by her daughter, Amanda and Josh Williams; grandchildren, Branden Williams Bradley Williams, Brooke Williams; sister, Jo Anne Banks; numerous nieces, nephews and her beloved pup, Sassy.
A memorial service will be held in Nancy’s honor on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, 77563 with a graveside to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
