The family of Sheree “Lucille” Brochstine invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018, in the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev Mathew J. Mouton officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by his sister, Robbie Mae Clark (Leo, Jr.); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
