Dorothy Mae Stanley

TEXAS CITY — On July 30, 1928, a baby girl, Dorothy Mae Bogan was born in New Gulf, Texas. She was reared in Wharton County and graduated from Boling Independent School District, Boling, Texas.
Dorothy Mae Bogan-Stanley moved to Texas City after graduating and worked for Jack and Jill Boutique for 15 years before joining and working at College of the Mainland for 23 years until her retirement.
She chose to reside in Texas City, Texas, and served faithfully at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, Mt. Paran Missionary Baptist Church, and Living Word Baptist Church, her home church, where she served faithfully under the leadership of Bishop James.
Dorothy had a desire to help people and was always cooking and entertaining many friends and family at her home. She spent her last 3 years living at The Rio at Mainland Center, where she passionately dedicated her time and energy to cheer up the residents and staff.
September 28, 2021, God called her home and took her from labor to reward. She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Nazareth Stanley; mother, Mary Jane Bogan; father, Joseph Bogan; 4 brothers, Clifton Bogan, A.B. Bogan, Ernest Bogan, Henry Bogan; 3 sisters, Leola Bogan, Annie Small, Ethel Jackson; granddaughter, Nicole Randall.
Left to cherish memories of her life is sister, Rose Smith (Elijah), La Marque, TX; son, Herschell Wilson, Houston, TX; daughter, Virginia Randall, Texas City, TX; stepson, Charlie Steen, Florida; granddaughter, Gina Randall-Wilkins, Houston, TX; granddaughter, Ashley Jackson, Houston, TX; great-grandson Tyler (TaJay) Phipps; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 11 am at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 316 South Pine Drive, Texas City. Followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am, Pastor Ralph Marshall, pastor at Rainbow Baptist Church will be conducting the services. Burial will immediately follow at Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas.
