Charles David Young Jr. 100-passed away Sunday Sept. 1, 2019. BOI July 13, 1919.
Preceded in death by his parents Charles Young, Sr. and Grace Braden and wife Jean Ellen Young
Survivors are his son Richard Louis Young, his loving wife Margaret Young; her son Michael & wife Deborah,
Sister-in law Beverly Maceo -a host of other family and friends. Charles proudly served his country during WWII- He loved the water, sailing his last time at 98 years old. He was an admiral in the Texas Navy. He served as councilman in La Porte 2 terms and accomplished much-He loved his church. Charles enjoyed reminiscing about the past 100 years-He was a wonderful happy man. When asked how he lived so long, he answered “I forgot to die” Special Thanks to Steve and Dana Sexton, Dr. Mary Jo Godinich and Joanne Funeral was held Sept. 7 in La Porte, TX.
Memorial will be Saturday Sept. 21st at 11:00 am College View Baptist Church 8622 Monticello Dr.
