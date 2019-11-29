Bjerke Sr.

Celebration of life service for Allen Bjerke Sr. will be held today at 11:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.

Gilford

Celebration of life service for Gladys Gilford will be held today at 11:00am at Gtr. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in New Waverly, TX under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.

Odsen

Celebration of life service for Richard Olsen will be held today at 6:00pm at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX.

