HITCHCOCK—
Rita Mae Ray, 77, departed this life March 3, 2020, at the Michael Debakey VA Medical Center in Houston, TX.
Rita’s family invites you to join them in celebrating her life beginning with a wake from 6-8PM on Friday, March 6th at Progressive Baptist Church (5820 Hwy 1765, Texas City). The life celebration service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 AM also at the church, with Pastor Jonathan Steele, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
You may share condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
