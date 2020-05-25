GALVESTON—
Carroll Eugene Elfstrom was called to his eternal home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He is now at peace with our Lord and Savior.
Carroll was born in Galveston, Texas on June 1, 1934, to Hazel Elfstrom Orts and Charles Edward Elfstrom. He graduated from Ball High School and worked at Farmer’s Marine Copper Works as the Secretary-Treasurer for 40 plus years until retirement. Carroll was a very active member of First Lutheran Church and was recognized as a Pillar of the church. He taught Sunday school and sang in the Choir for many years. He was a member of the Men’s Club. He was a Master Mason for over 50 years with the Tucker Lodge.
Carroll was preceded in death by his wife of forty-nine years, Joyce; his mother, Hazel Elfstrom Orts and father, Charles Edward Elfstrom.
His memory and the cherished times spent with him will be forever remembered by his two daughters, Kathy Gainer and husband, James; Cheryl Rutledge; the grandchildren whom he cherished deeply, Ryan Gainer, Amy Rutledge, Brett Rutledge; sister, Elaine Harris; nieces and nephews: Cindy Doyle and husband; Susan Weido and family; Nanette Dickerson and family; Danny Garcia and family; Steven Garcia and family; Lauren Molis and family; and beloved pet, Heidi. He will also be remembered by many other relatives and friends.
Carroll’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A mask and social distancing is required while inside the funeral home.
A Christian Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at First Lutheran Church with Pastor Richard Rhoades officiating. (A mask and social distancing is required while inside the church.) Burial will follow the service at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Gainer, Brett Rutledge, Manuel Syers, Dennis Broughton, Stan Humphrey, and Paul Martin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, Galveston, TX 77550.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Carroll’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
