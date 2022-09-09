GALVESTON — Gregory Sean Cameron died Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, 2022, at home with family at his side. He was 51.
Sean was born March 26, 1971, in Bremerton, Wash., and spent much of his childhood with his grandparents on their dairy farm in Port Orchard, Wash. He lived in many places since, but it was Galveston where he finally found home.
Sean was known for his snarky demeanor, but beyond his sometimes gruff exterior was a kind man with a generous spirit devoted to his family, friends and community.
When approached in 2016 to serve his new city, Sean stepped up and ran for City Council, a decision that would lead to meeting Heidi Lutz.
He lost the election, but won the girl.
Sean was called many things in his life.
Barber
Bar owner
Pilot
Grant writer
Dog whisperer and BFF
Candidate
Partner
Friend
But he was also known as Dad (or Daddy-O, Pops, Daddy). These were his favorites. Sean loved his children with his whole being. Christian and Jenna, know your father was proud of you, loved you unconditionally, and would have moved mountains for your happiness.
Sean graduated Evergreen University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy. He later graduated UT San Antonio with a master’s degree in public administration. He completed two years at South Texas College of Law.
He is survived by his loving partner, Heidi Lutz of Galveston; children Christian Hanenburg of Tacoma, Wash., and Jenna Hanenburg of Tacoma, Wash.; mother Linda Cameron of Calmar, Iowa; brothers Josh, Seth and Robby Hanenburg; and three grandchildren.
Heidi would like to thank care attendants Eris and Nelle from Right at Home, and the entire Right at Home staff for their support and loving care for Sean during the past year.
She also would like to thank the Hospice Care Team for their comfort, support and guidance during the last six weeks of his life.
Finally, a thank you to everyone who has supported Sean and Heidi through this journey-those who gave to the GoFundMe campaign, those who brought food, those who visited (he loved company), and those who simply were emotional comfort in a devastating time. Thank you.
Memorials can be made to The Rainbow Connection (www.rccamp.org), providing summer camp and other support to families living with cancer; or to an organization Sean would support.
All those who knew and loved Sean are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Elks Lodge, 1518 23rd St. in Galveston from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., with a toast to Sean at 2:30 P.M. Come as you are, that’s how Sean would take you.
“The free soul is rare, but you know it when you see it-basically because you feel good, very good, when you are near or with them.” ~Charles Bukowski
