Essie Pearl Brown passed away from this life on September 17, 2018.
She is survived by daughters, Jessie (Hardiest) McNair, Mary (Dwight) Taylor, Dorothy Anders and Virgie M. Brown. Sister, Bertha Rollins. Grandchildren, Kelsie Brown, Kimberly Wallace, Calvin Phillips, Monisha, Terrance and Hardiest McNair, III, Bradrick and Patrick Anders, Chantel Martin, Landis Dobbins, Tamara Smith, Natalie Holmes, Erica Davis and Rochell Ray. Devoted family friend Jacklyn Alexander.
Services will be held Saturday, September 29, 2018, at Westward Church of Christ, 302 North Westward Street, Texas City, TX 77591. Visitation will be 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. with funeral following at 11 a.m. Bro Gene Rowe officiating.
